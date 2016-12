By any measure, the 2016 Ryder Cup was a moment of redemption for the U.S. which thumped Europe 17-11 at Hazeltine outside Minneapolis. You can forgive the Americans for feeling a little smug in the aftermath, when the players and wives posed for this photo, and Rickie Fowler, who attended the Cup without a date, had fun with the moment. Despite appearances in Minnesota, something tells us Fowler’s social life is just fine. — Jeff Ritter