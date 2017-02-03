indoor football

Vote on the mascot name for the IFL's Salt Lake Screaming Eagles

The first fan-run pro football team
The first fan-run pro football team
Wednesday February 1st, 2017

The Phillie Phanatic, Mr. Met and Benny the Bull are all mascots that have become as iconic as the teams they represent. Now is your chance to help a new team choose a similarly iconic name for its mascot.

The Salt Lake Screaming Eagles, the first professional football team run entirely by its fans, have implemented fan input in choosing the team's location, name, uniform design and more. Next, they need a name for their Eagle mascot.

Vote below to choose between Talon, Hatch, Birdman or Sacks.

 
 

Catch the Eagles' first game streamed live on SI.com at 9 p.m. ET on Feb. 16, and download the Screaming Eagles app to participate in the game by calling the plays in real time.

