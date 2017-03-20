Verlon Reed Jr. ranks among IFL's best passers

These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money

This article was originally published on saltlakescreamingeagles.com.

Verlon Reed Jr. is making a huge impact on his first season in the Indoor Football League.

Through three games, the former Ohio State receiver and Findlay University quarterback ranks among the league leaders in several statistical categories. After completing 19 of 36 passes for 144 yards and four touchdowns in the Screaming Eagles' Week 4 loss to the Spokane Empire, Reed ranks second in the IFL in completions (63), second in completion percentage (63) and third in passing yards per game (179).

And despite playing just three total games because of a Week 3 bye, the 6'1", 200-pounder ranks fifth in passing yards (537) and third in passing touchdowns (15). Reed is also sitting near the top of most rushing boards, ranking fourth in the IFL in yards (150), third in yards per game (50) and third in yards per carry (five) among qualified rushers.

.@DMahina84 with his THIRD touchdown of the day. Empire leads 41-35 with 55 seconds left! pic.twitter.com/O01NwgY6uP — Screaming Eagles (@SLScreamEagles) March 14, 2017

In Salt Lake's last two games, he has thrown for nine touchdowns and zero interceptions, tying for him for first among qualified quarterbacks for fewest interceptions on the season (two).

Reed and the Screaming Eagles return to action against the Spokane Empire on Friday, March 24.