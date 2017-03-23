The Hurry Up: Don't ignore the run game

“The Hurry Up” is Shawn "Coach of the Fans" Liotta's weekly blog with information from his coaching experience, film study and conversations with industry leaders that may be pertinent to current trends and strategy in the Indoor Football League. It will give fans a greater insight into the game.

New Screaming Eagles Head Coach Matthew Sauk has indicated to fans that he would like to see more running plays utilized by when they making calls during the game on Monday night against the Spokane Empire. Coach Sauk recognizes the inherent advantages that exist in the Indoor Football League rules that allow a diverse and efficient run game to be successful. While many local fans remember the days of the high-flying Utah Blaze with Coach Sauk at the controls, this is a different league with many different rules nuances that necessitate a more balanced attack.

Fans can look no further that the emphasis that is placed on the running game by the Sioux Falls Storm, who have captured six consecutive IFL titles. The Storm currently lead the Indoor Football League in rushing with 308 yards on 58 attempts, or a whopping 5.3 yards per play. They have already rushed for nearly double the yardage of any other team in the league. For a quick refresher on the running game in the Indoor Football League take a look at several of our previous teaching modules.

Attacking With the Zone Read

The basic zone read concept involves the quarterback “reading” a defensive end who will be unblocked. This unblocked defender's reaction will determine if the quarterback is going to hand the football off to the running back or keep the football himself ... READ MORE

Inverted Read & G-Read

Instead of reading the backside defensive end we will be the frontside defensive end, and the responsibility for the quarterback and the running back will be exchanged. The quarterback becomes the potential interior ball carrier and the running back will be attacking on the perimeter ... READ MORE

Perimeter Run Game

The playside guard is the key block, as he is charged with “reaching” or working to and outside position to block the defensive end aligned to his head-up or outside shoulder. The center works with the backside guard to scoop the nose, secure the block and get to the second level to cut off the pursuing linebacker ... READ MORE

Interior Run Game

The playside guard will look to base block the playside defensive end working him for width to create a seam in the A-Gap for the quarterback to run the football. In some situations the guard will pass set on the defensive end “heavy inside” so the the end will run wide up the field creating a nice lane for the quarterback ... READ MORE

Taking Off With the Jet Sweep

Often termed the fastest play in football, jet motion is an offensive player moving laterally across the formation. The snap is timed so that the motion man is outside of the offensive box at the snap. This ensures a legal formation and that the jet sweeper is running full speed laterally at the mesh point with the quarterback as the ball is snapped ... READ MORE

Run-Pass-Options

This is a very simple installation as they are taking a base run concept such as the zone read, and combining with the simple bubble screen to the inside receiver in the trips alignment with the two outside receivers blocking "most dangerous man" blocking principles ... READ MORE

Play-Action Passing Game

It is important that the offensive linemen sell run action with a low pad level to simulate run action and be sound in their protection assignments. If the quarterback launch point is between the guards it is essential that the offensive line account for the three down defensive linemen ... READ MORE