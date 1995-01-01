The man responsible for delivering those Curry 3’s is a 40-ish former nightclub owner named Ryan Silver. An excitable man with slicked-back brown hair, Silver runs the Earl Watson Elite AAU program, which is sponsored by Under Armour, which is in turn endorsed by Curry. Silver is prone to texting Nico at 3 a.m. to say, “Just thinking about you!” even though he knows Nico’s parents make him plug in his phone in the kitchen overnight. The Mannions allow that Silver is a bit different—“refreshing, really,” says Pace—but they like him because in a vast sea of b.s., he strikes them as a man at the oars of a boat of truth, relatively speaking.

For example, if they are walking into a restaurant and Nico is distracted, Silver will say, “Dude, what are you doing? Hold the f------ door for your mother!” He also espouses, at all times, an “attitude of gratitude,” drilling Nico on the best way to tweet and post to Instagram, which is always “we” and “team”, not “me” and “I.”

“Is Nico marketable?” Pace asks, while looking at his son. “He’s got red hair, he’s athletic. Who knows? And if he isn’t, that’s fine too.”

Not incidentally, Silver is also a conduit to the shoe folks. “The Under Armour people told us, We’re going to need a new face of the brand in four or five years, after Steph,” Pace said one night after dinner, sitting on the couch with Nico as the Knicks-Cavs game played on the flat screen. “Someone good who’s different, interesting, marketable.” Pace looked over at his son, sock-encased feet splayed out, shoulders hunched in iPhone position. “Is Nico marketable? Well, if he grows to 6' 6" he’ll be good. He’s got red hair, he’s athletic. Who knows?” Pace pauses. “And if he doesn’t, that’s fine too.”

At this age the price of Nico’s allegiance is free gear, but that could change. After all, Curry’s first contract with Under Armour was $4 million a year; he now makes millions more in equity. First, though: college. Offer number two came last June, from Arizona State, when coach Bobby Hurley saw Nico at a summer camp and was transfixed. Fortunately, Nico had Googled Hurley before the camp—at Pace’s recommendation—and thus understood that when Hurley said Nico reminded him of himself, this was a big compliment.

John W. McDonough

A couple of days later Dan Majerle—former Suns star, current college coach, no Googling required—came up during a camp game and said, “Nico, Grand Canyon University is offering you a scholarship. Now go back to the game.” San Francisco came next, sight unseen, followed by Utah State and Utah, Pace’s alma mater. This meant Nico had six scholarship offers before he’d played a game in high school, which Pace deems “crazy” but is not all that uncommon. High-profile middle schoolers have been targeted for years, going back to 2003, when Taylor King accepted an offer to UCLA before his first high school game. More recently, LeBron James Jr., who is 10, reportedly received college offers, which understandably pissed off his dad. And there exist websites already covering “The Class of 2027”, also known as second graders. The fact that all this happens does not make it right, much less beneficial in any way to the still-developing boys, only legally allowable.

In Nico’s case, college coaches can’t directly recruit him until the June after his sophomore year, at which point they’re free to deluge him. Pace plans on getting a dedicated cellphone for Nico to use for “an hour or two hours a day—that’s it.” Until then, however, recruiters can call Wilde or Silver anytime they want, and those two can in turn put Nico on the phone. They can also mail letters, a stack of which Nico keeps in a shoebox. Many are bizarrely written, on account of the myriad NCAA regulations governing recruiting. “Hope you’re doing well,” one reads. “Here is some info on Utah. It’s all we can legally send you right now. We’re very excited about you and looking forward to seeing you on campus soon. Go Utes.”

John W. McDonough

None of this strikes Nico as weird, for this is the only world he knows. When he was in the eighth grade—the first time, before Pace and Gaia held him back to let his body catch up, which is something good players now do—he worried that all his contemporaries were being ranked, and getting buzz, and had mixtapes, and he didn’t. When a camp offered him a “presentation package”—basically, we’ll film you all week and make you a mixtape for $75—he begged his parents but they stood firm. You have to earn it, Pace said. Besides, being ranked when you’re in the eighth grade is meaningless. For every kid who meets the loftiest expectations, countless others fall short.

As for Pace and Gaia, they rely on their own experiences. When Pace was 10, he knew he wanted to be a basketball player, so he pursued that goal relentlessly, relying on defense to scrap his way to the league—or The League, as Nico’s awestruck friends say—then becoming a legend in Italy, playing against everyone from Mike D’Antoni to a young Manu Ginóbili and finally retiring at 42. In 1995, divorced from his first wife, with whom he has two kids, he met Gaia. He was 35 and a star. She was 21 and a firebrand.

From an early age Pace groomed Nico to be a point guard, because it’s easier to switch from the one to the two than the other way around. Always, he told him to be aggressive and drive to score, not to pass. At first, this seemed a bit ludicrous, as Nico was always the smallest kid, drowning in his jersey. Only in the last year or so has his body caught up to his peers’.

Video courtesy of My Own Sports Live

Now Pace, who works in merchant services, alternates between doting on Nico—“I’m basically a taxi driver”—and cutting him down to size.

When Nico changes shirts at a workout, exposing his chest: “Son, please put that shirt back on!”

At dinner, the night after a game: “Last night’s dunk was weak, you might as well have laid it up. I wouldn’t even count that as a dunk.”

While barbecuing at the house: “Son, why’d I have you?”

Nico: “To get you beers.”

Pace: [Winks.]

Nico returns with Heineken in a frosty glass.