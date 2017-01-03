Dealing ace southpaw Chris Sale (to the Red Sox) and outfielder Adam Eaton (to the Nationals) for big prospect packages was a good start to Chicago's off-season, but there’s plenty left to do on the South Side. Outfielder Melky Cabrera, third baseman Todd Frazier, starter Jose Quintana and closer David Robertson—among others—all seem ripe to be moved, particularly Frazier (a free agent after the season) and Robertson (a closer for a team that will struggle to reach 65 wins as currently constructed). If team president Kenny Williams and general manager Rick Hahn going to tear the team down, they should go all the way; there are no half measures in rebuilds.