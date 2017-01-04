MLB

Chicago Cubs: Become a dynasty

You may have heard that the Cubs won their first World Series championship in 108 years last season, but that's just the start. With second baseman Javier Baez, third baseman Kris Bryant, first baseman Anthony Rizzo, shortstop Addison Russell, leftfielder Kyle Schwarber and pitchers Kyle Hendricks and Jon Lester all under club control through at least 2020, Theo Epstein and company have assembled a core that not only should continue to contend for the next few years but goes into the 2017 season as the favorite to repeat. Backing up their 2016 World Series win with a second one won't be easy; not since the Yankees won three in a row from 1998 to 2000 has a team repeated as champions, and of course, no Cubs team has repeated since 1097 and '08. 

REITER: The new Cubs: Who will be MLB's next juggernaut?

