MLB

New York Mets: Avoid season-ending injuries

By the end of 2016, the Mets were decimated by the losses of so many key players—starting pitchers Matt Harvey (thoracic outlet surgery), Jacob deGrom (surgery to alleviate ulnar nerve irritation) and Steven Matz (surgery to remove bone spur in elbow); third baseman David Wright (neck surgery); second baseman' Neil Walker (back surgery) and shortstop Wilmer Flores (bone bruise in wrist)—that it's a minor miracle they even got to the NL wild-card game. Harvey made just 17 starts with a 4.86 ERA before going under the knife, while Wright has played in just 75 games over the past two seasons. The team was deep enough to overcome their losses in 2016, but they'll need better health to retake the NL East, especially from their vaunted pitching staff.

​JAFFE: Keith Hernandez and the Hall of Fame's All-Overlooked team

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters