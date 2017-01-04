The A’s went 69-93 in 2016, their second straight season with 90 or more losses, but their biggest problem remains that they have long been saddled with one of baseball’s worst stadiums, and it’s now clear that MLB has grown tired of the team’s slow search for a new park. For proof, see the league’s decision in the new collective bargaining agreement to cut the A’s out of revenue sharing payments—something they’d been receiving solely because of the competitive disadvantage that is the Oakland Coliseum—in an attempt to spur a move to a new stadium. The franchise’s attempts to move elsewhere in the Bay Area have been stymied by both the Giants and local governments, but it’s clear that the situation in Oakland has become untenable. Perhaps 2017 will be the final year that the sewage-stained walls of the Coliseum host Athletics baseball.