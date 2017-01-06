MLB

Joe Carter: World Series hero

"Touch 'em all, Joe, you'll never hit a bigger home run in your life!"

Those words, from Blue Jays broadcaster Tom Cheek, followed Carter's 1993 World Series-winning walkoff homer, just the second in World Series history; Bill Mazeroski's 1960 shot for the Pirates against the Yankees was first. Unlike Maz, Carter was unable to parlay such a famous moment into a bronze plaque in Cooperstown. Over the course of his 18-year career (1983 to '98) with six teams, he bopped 396 homers, drove in at least 100 runs 10 times and made five All-Star teams, but his low slash stats (.259 batting average/.306 on-base percentage/.464 slugging percentage career) and dreadful defense (-85 runs) sapped his value. He's the only player with four sub-replacement level 20-homer seasons, and he finished with a modest 19.3 career WAR. Of course, BBWAA voters knew nothing about WAR when he hit the ballot in 2004, but he still received just 3.8% of the vote. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters