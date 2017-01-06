MLB

Report: Reds 2B Brandon Phillips blocked trade to Braves

Friday January 6th, 2017

Cincinnati Reds second baseman Brandon Phillips blocked a potential trade to the Atlanta Braves in November by using his no-trade clause, reports Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal.

According to the report, the Braves tried to trade for Phillips while also courting free-agent infielder/outfielder Sean Rodriguez. Rodriguez ended up signing a two-year, $11.5 million contract with Atlanta on Nov. 24.

Rosenthal reports that Reds executives were surprised by Phillips's rejection because he is from Stone Mountain, Ga. and owns a home in Atlanta.

Phillips, 35, has blocked three different trades in the past two seasons, invoking a clause which states any player can revoke trades if they have 10 years of major-league service along with five consecutive years with the same team.

Phillips will earn $14 million this season in the final year of a six-year, $72.5 million contract extension he signed in 2012.

The three-time All-Star batted .291 with 11 home runs and 64 RBIs in 141 games with Cincinnati last season.

- Scooby Axson

