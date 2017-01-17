Miami Marlins pitcher Edinson Volquez's brother, Brandy, was stabbed to death in the Dominican Republic on Monday morning, according to Quisqueyanos En Los Deportes.

Brandy Volquez was 26 years old and was the father of five children.

A suspect is reportedly in custody after the incident took place outside a barbershop in the El Café de Herrera district of Santo Domingo.

Edinson Volquez started Game 1 of the 2015 World Series and was unaware that his father died of heart disease before his start. He was informed of the death after the game. He left the team to attend his father's funeral and returned for Game 5 of the World Series.

Last month, Volquez signed a two-year deal worth $22 million.