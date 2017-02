The 2017 Major League Baseball regular season begins with three games on April 2 and then 13 Opening Day games on the following Monday.

The San Francisco Giants will head to Chase Field to open the season against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The New York Yankees will travel down to Tropicana Field for an AL East matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Nine of the 13 games on Monday feature inter-division games.

Both games will be televised on ESPN.