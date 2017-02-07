MLB

Anthony Rizzo shows support for seventh grader boy beaten into a coma

SI Wire
an hour ago

Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo took to Twitter on Tuesday to join a campaign to show support for Henry Sembdner after the 12-year-old boy was beat up at school and was hospitalized.

According to officials at Kenyon Woods Middle School, Sembdner accidentally bumped into another student. The other student got angry and attacked Sembdner, which resulted in several skull fractures. He was unable to breath on his own and was in a medically induced coma. He awoke on Sunday but was still not talking.

On Monday, Rizzo pushed for his followers to wear Cubs gear in support of Sembdner and tweeted, “Heard you are a big @Cubs fan Henry. When you are better I have a couple tickets and BP passes waiting for you at Wrigley.”

On Tuesday night, his family tweeted, "You heard it here first...Henry is Home!”

Students plan to wear super hero shirts on Wednesday to show their support.

