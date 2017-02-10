Preliminary Grade: C+

What We Said: "If anything, the Blue Jays took a step back this off-season. Losing Edwin Encarnacion creates a hole in the middle of the lineup that Kendrys Morales and Steve Pearce can only paper over. There are still quality hitters—Jose Bautista, Josh Donaldson and Troy Tulowitzki still form an imposing middle of the order—but there will be a decline from the smash-and-bash ways of the past few years. Whether the Jays can keep slugging their way to the playoffs is in serious doubt." Read more: