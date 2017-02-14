MLB

Royals reliever out two months after falling through barn roof

Royals reliever Brian Flynn will miss around eight weeks after falling through the roof of his barn, manager Ned Yost told reporters on Tuesday.

“He was working on his barn and fell through the roof,” Yost said, according to the Kansas City Star. “So he took a pretty good tumble, knocked himself out. So he’s going to be about eight weeks behind everybody else.”

The lefthander broke a rib and has three non-displaced fractures in his vertebrae.

He was expected to compete for a spot in the bullpen with the big-league club.

