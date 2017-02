This question, of course, applies to every team, but the low-revenue Rays are in a more precarious position than most. A series of injuries, most notably to centerfielder Kevin Kiermaier, helped wreck them last season. Shortstop Matt Duffy (left Achilles), rightfielder Steven Souza (hip) and first baseman Logan Morrison (left wrist)—each of whom is coming off surgery—will have to bounce back strong if Tampa Bay has any hope of contending.

Winter Report Card: Tampa Bay Rays