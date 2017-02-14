If the 2010 AL MVP can give a passing resemblance to the hitter he once was, the Rangers will have their DH. Hamilton, who turns 36 in May, should be motivated—this is the last season of the five-year, $125 million contract he signed with the Angels after the 2012 season. The question is whether he is healthy after missing all of last season while recovering from knee surgery. Texas's other options at DH include James Loney, Will Middlebrooks and Travis Snider, all of whom are on minor-league contracts.

Winter Report Card: Texas Rangers