MLB

Texas Rangers: Does Josh Hamilton still have it?

If the 2010 AL MVP can give a passing resemblance to the hitter he once was, the Rangers will have their DH. Hamilton, who turns 36 in May, should be motivated—this is the last season of the five-year, $125 million contract he signed with the Angels after the 2012 season. The question is whether he is healthy after missing all of last season while recovering from knee surgery. Texas's other options at DH include James Loney, Will Middlebrooks and Travis Snider, all of whom are on minor-league contracts.

Winter Report Card: Texas Rangers

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters