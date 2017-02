The Jays’ off-season signings again were economically prudent, but outfielder Jose Bautista is 36, designated hitter Kendrys Morales and reliever J.P. Howell are 33 and reliever Joe Smith is 32. Meanwhile, first baseman Justin Smoak occupies a spot that could go to a better bat (perhaps Pedro Alvarez, who is still available in free agency?) and the bullpen could fall under immediate scrutiny if Howell and/or Smith do not throw well in the spring.

Winter Report Card: Toronto Blue Jays