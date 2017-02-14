MLB

Feb. 14: Washington Nationals

Preliminary Grade: C+
What We Said: "The Adam Eaton trade is easily defensible, but what’s not is bolstering a strength while letting a weakness get worse. The Nats lineup is better this spring than last, but the bullpen is much worse. Losing a rental like closer Mark Melancon is understandable and striking out on top free agents happens, but for a team that fashions itself as a contender, going into the season with a bullpen without experience or high-end talent is unwise." Read more.

