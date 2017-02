The Braves hold eight of the game’s top 78 prospects, according to Baseball America. Dansby Swanson, No. 3 on that list, will be the team’s starting shortstop. Second baseman Ozzie Albies (No. 11) and lefthander Sean Newcomb (No. 78) are getting closer to the majors. It will be fascinating to see which of the kids generates the most buzz.

Winter Report Card: Atlanta Braves