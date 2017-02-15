Assuming good health, something will have to give—the Dodgers will open the spring with surpluses of starting pitchers, outfielders and reserves. A roster crunch appears inevitable and difficult decisions await. Righthander Brandon McCarthy and lefthander Scott Kazmir were trade candidates all off-season but have not yet been moved. And if outfielder Yasiel Puig remains with the club, it might not be in an everyday role, as Andre Ethier, Enrique Hernandez, Joc Pederson, Trayce Thompson, Andrew Toles and Scott Van Slyke are also in the mix for playing time.

Winter Report Card: Los Angeles Dodgers