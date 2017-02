Look ma, an actual head-to-head competition! GM Bobby Evans has said his preference is for Jarrett Parker or Mac Williamson to win the job outright, and Parker is out of options. Neither is exactly a prospect—Parker, a lefty hitter, is 28 and Williamson, a righy, is 26—and the Giants could also look for modestly priced upgrades throughout the spring.

Winter Report Card: San Francisco Giants