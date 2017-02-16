Preliminary Grade (Jan. 17): B-

Key moves since preliminary grade: Traded IF Phil Gosselin to Pirates; signed IF Daniel Descalso; signed C Hank Conger, C Josh Thole, OF Gregor Blanco, RHP Rubby De La Rosa, RHP J.J. Hoover, RHP Kevin Jepsen, LHP Brian Matusz and RHP Tom Wilhelmsen to minor league contracts

New GM Mike Hazen faces a tall task in turning things around after the disastrous Tony La Russa/Dave Stewart era. Though short on marquee moves, he’s taken steps in the right direction, most notably by selling high on second baseman Jean Segura to net pitcher Taijuan Walker and shortstop Ketel Marte from Seattle. Since we graded the D-Backs, they've cast a wide net to bring in potentially useful relievers and bench pieces.