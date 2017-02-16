MLB

Arizona Diamondbacks: B

Preliminary Grade (Jan. 17): B-

Key moves since preliminary grade: Traded IF Phil Gosselin to Pirates; signed IF Daniel Descalso; signed C Hank Conger, C Josh Thole, OF Gregor Blanco, RHP Rubby De La Rosa, RHP J.J. Hoover, RHP Kevin Jepsen, LHP Brian Matusz and RHP Tom Wilhelmsen to minor league contracts

New GM Mike Hazen faces a tall task in turning things around after the disastrous Tony La Russa/Dave Stewart era. Though short on marquee moves, he’s taken steps in the right direction, most notably by selling high on second baseman Jean Segura to net pitcher Taijuan Walker and shortstop Ketel Marte from Seattle. Since we graded the D-Backs, they've cast a wide net to bring in potentially useful relievers and bench pieces. 

 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters