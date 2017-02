Preliminary Grade: B+

What We Said: "The only real quibble with what the Cubs have done this winter is the extent to which they’ve taken on health risks in pitchers Brett Anderson, Wade Davis and Koji Uehara and outfielder Jon Jay. Still, they were smart to not overpay for a top-end closer, they are wise to give Almora a longer look in the outfield and they have enough depth to withstand those issues. They head into the 2017 season as favorites to repeat.​" Read more.