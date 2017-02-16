Preliminary Grade (Jan. 26): B+

Key moves since preliminary grade: None

The trades of pitcher Chris Sale (to Boston) and outfielder Adam Eaton (to Washington) mark a promising start to the White Sox’s rebuilding effort. With pending free agents like third baseman Todd Frazier and outfielder Melky Cabrera—not to mention closer David Robertson, who is signed through 2018—yet to move, it’s a surprise the team hasn’t done more, but at the very least, GM Rick Hahn will be a popular man as the July 31 trading deadline approaches.