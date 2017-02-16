MLB

Cleveland Indians: A

Preliminary Grade (Feb. 13): A+

Landing Edwin Encarnacion via a three-year, $60 million deal provides a significant upgrade at DH on Mike Napoli within a roster that’s almost intact from last year’s narrow World Series defeat. Nonetheless, an outfield that lost Coco Crisp and Rajai Davis and is still full of question marks (Michael Brantley’s health? Abe Almonte’s post-suspension form? Lonnie Chisenhall’s production? Tyler Naquin’s ability to handle centerfield?) needed more than veteran Austin Jackson, who got a minor league deal, for insurance.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters