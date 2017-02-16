Preliminary Grade (Feb. 13): A+

Landing Edwin Encarnacion via a three-year, $60 million deal provides a significant upgrade at DH on Mike Napoli within a roster that’s almost intact from last year’s narrow World Series defeat. Nonetheless, an outfield that lost Coco Crisp and Rajai Davis and is still full of question marks (Michael Brantley’s health? Abe Almonte’s post-suspension form? Lonnie Chisenhall’s production? Tyler Naquin’s ability to handle centerfield?) needed more than veteran Austin Jackson, who got a minor league deal, for insurance.