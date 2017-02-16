Preliminary Grade (Jan. 25): D+

Key moves since preliminary grade: Traded RHP Eddie Butler to Cubs for RHP James Farris; signed RHP Greg Holland; signed 1B Mark Reynolds to minor league contract

The signing of shortstop/centerfielder Ian Desmond to a five-year, $70 million deal still doesn’t make much sense given that he’s slated to play first base; Reynolds, signed to a minor league deal, hit .282/.356/.450 with 14 homers last year, but in Colorado that amounted to just a 101 OPS+, and the chances of him matching his 1.5 WAR appear to be low given that he netted just 1.0 from 2010-15. Farris is a middle relief prospect who comes with a boost in the team’s international spending pool, albeit at the cost of a once-well-regarded prospect in Butler. Holland, signed to a one-year, $7 million-plus-incentives deal with a mutual option that can vest into a player option, could work his way back into closing if his velocity returns to its pre-Tommy John surgery level.