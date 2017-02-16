MLB

Houston Astros: B

Preliminary Grade (Jan. 30): B

Key moves since preliminary grade: None

In outfielder Nori Aoki, DH Carlos Beltran, catcher Brian McCann, outfielder Josh Reddick and righthander Charlie Morton, the Astros patched their roster with name-brand options, and while age may be catching up to many of them, they’ll also have full seasons of infielders Alex Bregman and Yuliesky Gurriel. The big concern remains the rotation, where Lance McCullers Jr. was the only regular to post a an ERA+ of 100 or better, albeit in just 14 starts; more reinforcements are needed.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters