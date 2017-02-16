Preliminary Grade (Jan. 30): B

Key moves since preliminary grade: None

In outfielder Nori Aoki, DH Carlos Beltran, catcher Brian McCann, outfielder Josh Reddick and righthander Charlie Morton, the Astros patched their roster with name-brand options, and while age may be catching up to many of them, they’ll also have full seasons of infielders Alex Bregman and Yuliesky Gurriel. The big concern remains the rotation, where Lance McCullers Jr. was the only regular to post a an ERA+ of 100 or better, albeit in just 14 starts; more reinforcements are needed.