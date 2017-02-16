Preliminary Grade (Jan. 24): B+

Key moves since preliminary grade: Signed OF Dustin Ackley and RHPs Bud Norris and Yusmeiro Petit to minor league contracts

The lineup’s additions—infielders Danny Espinosa and Luis Valbuena and outfielder Cameron Maybin—should help, but so much of the Angels’ 2017 fate depends upon the elbows of Garrett Richards, Matt Shoemaker and Tyler Skaggs. Of the reinforcements they signed to minor league deals, Norris (5.79 ERA in 196 innings for four teams in 2015 and '16 combined) is cannon fodder while Petit (4.50 ERA, 4.81 FIP in 62 IP in 2016) is best utilized out of the bullpen.