Preliminary Grade (Jan. 30): C

Key moves since preliminary grade: Signed 1B Chris Carter

After a sudden shift into rebuilding mode last summer, the Yankees largely maintained their disciplined commitment to the program by trading catcher Brian McCann and going short-term with outfielder Matt Holliday, though the record-setting contract of Arodlis Chapman (five years, $86 million, the most ever for a closer) seems out of step in this context, particularly when the rotation’s needs are more glaring. Swooping in to sign Carter, whose 41 homers led the NL (as did his 206 strikeouts), for a mere $3.5 million is a nice, low-cost move to add some power off the bench.