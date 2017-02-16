MLB

New York Yankees: C

Preliminary Grade (Jan. 30): C

Key moves since preliminary grade: Signed 1B Chris Carter

After a sudden shift into rebuilding mode last summer, the Yankees largely maintained their disciplined commitment to the program by trading catcher Brian McCann and going short-term with outfielder Matt Holliday, though the record-setting contract of Arodlis Chapman (five years, $86 million, the most ever for a closer) seems out of step in this context, particularly when the rotation’s needs are more glaring. Swooping in to sign Carter, whose 41 homers led the NL (as did his 206 strikeouts), for a mere $3.5 million is a nice, low-cost move to add some power off the bench. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters