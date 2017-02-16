MLB

Philadelphia Phillies: A-

Preliminary Grade (Jan. 19): A-

Key moves since preliminary grade: Traded RHP Severino Gonzalez to Miami Marlins for player to be named later; signed C Ryan Hanigan and OF Chris Coghlan to minor league contracts

When we last checked in on them, the Phillies had already added starting pitcher Clay Buchholz, reliever Joaquin Benoit and outfielder Michael Saunders, a great start to their off-season. The subsequent additions of veteran journeymen Hanigan (24 OPS+ in 35 games for the Red Sox in 2016) and Coghlan (68 OPS+ in 99 games for the A's and Cubs in '16) won't do much to change Philadelphia's outlook for 2017, but the Phillies' rebuilding program nevertheless continues to pay off, as their lineup of the future is taking shape. They’ve parted with long-time first baseman Ryan Howard, bolstered the outfield corners significantly, patched the rotation and catching situations for the time being and can look to the permanent arrivals of shortstop J.P. Crawford and catcher Jorge Alfaro later this summer. 

