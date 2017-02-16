Preliminary Grade (Jan. 13): B-

Key moves since preliminary grade: Traded 2B Logan Forsythe to Dodgers for RHP Jose De Leon; traded LHP Enny Romero to Nationals for RHP Jeffrey Rosa; traded OF Mikie Mahtook to Tigers for player to be named later; acquired C Jesus Sucre from Mariners for player to be named later; re-signed 1B Logan Morrison; signed RHP Shawn Tolleson; signed OF Rickie Weeks Jr. to a minor league contract

Amid a frenzy of activity over the past month, the big news for the Rays was the trade of Forsythe to the Dodgers for De Leon, a major-league-ready prospect ranked as high as No. 29 (by Baseball America) on the spring lists. Tampa Bay's rotation should be a strength this year, but it’s difficult to see how an offense that has settled for patch jobs—aside from the addition of Wilson Ramos, who is still recovering from surgery to repair a torn right ACL and won’t be ready to start the season—will improve much after ranking second-to-last in the AL in scoring in 2016.