MLB

Alex Rodriguez says he is retired, has ‘zero’ interest in return to playing

SI Wire
2 hours ago

Former Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez confirmed Tuesday that he is retired and has no intention of attempting a comeback.

Rodriguez told reporters after his first workout as a guest instructor with his old club that he has “zero” interest in lacing them up again. 

Rodriguez retired abruptly in August after the Yankees made it clear that they would be releasing him. He added Tuesday that other teams expressed interest in signing him after he was released by the Yankees. 

Rodriguez, 41, ended his career four home runs shy of 700. He won AL MVP three times and led the league in home runs five times.

Rodriguez has transitioned smoothly into a role as a television analyst, drawing positive reviews for his work with Fox’s broadcast team for the MLB playoffs. A spokesman for the Yankees’ team network told ESPN’s Andrew Marchand that Rodriguez is also in talks to join their coverage. 

