2017 Age: 22

Highest Prospect Ranking: 21 (BA, ESPN)

MLB ETA: 2019

Acquired from the Red Sox last July in exchange for lefty Drew Pomeranz, the slightly built (6'0", 160 lbs) Venezuelan has drawn comparisons to Pedro Martinez. He's got exceptional command to both sides of the plate with his 95–98 mph fastball and already has two plus secondary pitches: a 70-grade changeup and a 60-grade curve, though his command of the latter is spotty, which led to an unexceptional 4.49 ERA at two Class A stops in 2016. He's got the stuff to be a legitimate ace and could reach the majors sometime in 2018 before arriving for good the next season.