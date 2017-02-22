MLB

World Baseball Classic odds: USA, Dominican Republic, Japan lead favorites

Down
enlarge
Was Rob Manfred justified in being upset with lack of MLB rule changes?
4:19 | MLB
Was Rob Manfred justified in being upset with lack of MLB rule changes?
OddsShark
Thursday February 23rd, 2017

Baseball bettors looking for a little value on next month’s World Baseball Classic would be wise to avoid wagering on the favorite and instead take a hard look at the second and third choices to win the tournament at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

That is because former champions the Dominican Republic (+250) and Japan (+300) are both sitting behind the favored United States (+200) on the betting board.

The Dominicans topped Puerto Rico 3–0 in the 2013 final hosted in San Francisco, with second baseman Robinson Cano earning MVP honors. Starting pitcher Daisuke Matsuzaka had led the Japanese to the 2006 and 2009 titles as the MVP each time, and he was a member of the 2007 World Series champion Boston Red Sox in between.

MLB
Picking each MLB team's No. 1 prospect for 2017

The United States has the most MLB talent, including catcher Buster Posey (San Francisco Giants), first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (Arizona Diamondbacks), second baseman Daniel Murphy (Washington Nationals), third baseman Nolan Arenado (Colorado Rockies) and pitchers Chris Archer (Tampa Bay Rays) and Andrew Miller (Cleveland Indians).

But that has usually been the case for the Americans, and still their best finish was fourth place in 2009 behind Venezuela (third), South Korea (second) and Japan.  

ROSENTHAL: Will 2017 be Eric Hosmer's final hurrah with Royals?

In fact, the Japanese are the only team to place in each of the first three tournaments, finishing third in 2013 ahead of the Netherlands to go along with their two titles. The South Koreans (+1000) were runners-up in 2009 (falling 5–3 to Japan in 10 innings in the final) and also placed third ahead of the Dominicans back in 2006.

Like South Korea, the Dominican Republic is one of two countries to place in two of the three tournaments. However, the South Koreans own two medals compared to one for the Dominicans.

MLB
Rob Manfred's stern message: MLB will modernize, no matter what players want

Cuba (+1800) is the only other country that has placed in the brief history of the WBC in addition to Venezuela (+900) and Puerto Rico (+1000). The Cubans lost the inaugural final to Japan 10–6 in 2006, but they face a tough task this time around in trying to advance from Pool B where Japan is the favorite.

The United States must beat out the Dominican Republic in Pool C, while Puerto Rico and Venezuela lead Pool D.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters