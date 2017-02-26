Tim Tebow: Winning World Series would mean more than a Super Bowl

Former NFL quarterback and Heisman trophy winner Tim Tebow is reporting to Mets minor league camp a week early, according to MLB.com's Anthony DiComo.

Tebow's first day will be on Monday and is expected to be covered extensively by TV network affiliates across Florida, DiComo reports.

Tebow did not get an invitation to the New York Mets' major league spring training camp. In his 19 games in the Arizona Fall League, Tebow hit .194 with 20 strikeouts in 62 at-bats.

Tebow will hold a press conference on Monday.