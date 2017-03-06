Tim Tebow: Winning World Series would mean more than a Super Bowl

New York Mets prospect Tim Tebow will make his Grapefruit League debut on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox in a split-squad game at First Data Field, according to The New York Daily News.

Tebow is also slated to play in a home in a split-squad game on Friday.

Tebow did not get an invitation to the New York Mets' major league spring training camp but reported early to minor league spring training. In his 19 games in the Arizona Fall League, Tebow hit .194 with 20 strikeouts in 62 at-bats.

Tebow could face some major-league level action as the Mets could lose 14 players from the organization for the World Baseball Classic.