MLB

Tim Tebow to make Grapefruit League debut Wednesday

0:30 | MLB
Tim Tebow: Winning World Series would mean more than a Super Bowl
SI Wire
Monday February 27th, 2017

New York Mets prospect Tim Tebow will make his Grapefruit League debut on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox in a split-squad game at First Data Field, according to The New York Daily News.

Tebow is also slated to play in a home in a split-squad game on Friday.

Tebow did not get an invitation to the New York Mets' major league spring training camp but reported early to minor league spring training. In his 19 games in the Arizona Fall League, Tebow hit .194 with 20 strikeouts in 62 at-bats.

Five position battles to watch in spring training

Tebow could face some major-league level action as the Mets could lose 14 players from the organization for the World Baseball Classic.

