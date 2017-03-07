MLB

Alex Rodriguez joins Fox Sports as full-time MLB analyst

Alex Rodriguez has joined Fox Sports full-time as an MLB analyst on a multi-year deal, the network announced on Tuesday.

Rodriguez joined the Fox Sports broadcasting team during last year's postseason following his retirement from the Yankees after a 22-year career. He also served as a guest broadcaster during the 2015 World Series.

“Bringing Alex back was a priority of ours and we are fortunate to have him as a key contributor to our baseball coverage,” said John Entz, Fox Sports President of Production & Executive Producer. “His potential is off the charts and he's been an incredibly quick learner in the world of television."

Rodriguez will continue as a studio analyst and will also serve as an in-game analyst for some MLB Saturday broadcasts. He will also do feature reporting for Fox Sports' pregame MLB coverage.

“I'm excited to continue working with the FOX Sports family,” said Rodriguez. “It'll be great to get back on set with the guys for the regular season and postseason, especially the All-Star Game in my hometown of Miami."

