Blue Jays pitcher T.J. House was hospitalized after being struck in the head by a line drive on Friday.

House remained on the ground for about 20 minutes before being loaded into an ambulance and taken to the hospital. He was able to give the crowd a thumbs up as he was taken into the ambulance, according to MLB.com reporter Jeff Odom.

The game—against the Tigers—was called off after House’s injury with nobody out in the bottom of the ninth.

TJ House of @BlueJays gives crowd thumbs up as he is taken to stretcher Game is called 6-2 bottom 9. pic.twitter.com/pFXVaJkSQF — Nick Brzezinski (@NickyB813) March 10, 2017

Toronto manager John Gibbons told reporters after the game that the ball hit House in the back of the head.

House, 27, spent his first three major league seasons with the Indians and started 18 games in 2014. He made four starts in 2015 and four relief appearances last year before being designated for assignment. He elected free agency in the off-season and signed a minor-league deal with the Blue Jays.