Venezuela eliminates Mexico from World Baseball Classic after tiebreaker mixup

2 hours ago

Venezuela still has a chance to advance to the second round of the World Baseball Classic after initially thinking they were eliminated from the tournament.

After losing 11–9 to Mexico on Sunday, three of the Pool D teams, Venezuela, Mexico and Italy each finished with a 1–2 record. Puerto Rico has already advanced to the second round with a 3–0 record in pool play.

The tiebracker for the three remaining teams is runs allowed per inning played. When that stat was calculated, Venezuela edged out Mexico (1.12 runs allowed per defensive inning to 1.11 for Mexico).

Italy finished with 1.05 runs allowed and will play Venezuela Monday night for the right to advance to the next round.

Mexico protested the result based on what they were told what was needed to advance to Round 2.

The winner of the tiebreaker will play the United States on Wednesday at Petco Park in San Diego.

- Scooby Axson

