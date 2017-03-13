These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports

Venezuela still has a chance to advance to the second round of the World Baseball Classic after initially thinking they were eliminated from the tournament.

After losing 11–9 to Mexico on Sunday, three of the Pool D teams, Venezuela, Mexico and Italy each finished with a 1–2 record. Puerto Rico has already advanced to the second round with a 3–0 record in pool play.

The tiebracker for the three remaining teams is runs allowed per inning played. When that stat was calculated, Venezuela edged out Mexico (1.12 runs allowed per defensive inning to 1.11 for Mexico).

Nos avisaron antes del juego que si ganamos por 2, pasábamos.

We were told before the game if we win by two, we play tomorrow. — Adrián González (@Adrian_ElTitan) March 13, 2017

Italy finished with 1.05 runs allowed and will play Venezuela Monday night for the right to advance to the next round.

Mexico protested the result based on what they were told what was needed to advance to Round 2.

The winner of the tiebreaker will play the United States on Wednesday at Petco Park in San Diego.

- Scooby Axson