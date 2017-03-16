MLB

Second base: Logan Forsythe, Los Angeles Dodgers

A teammate of Kiermaeier's in Tampa Bay from 2014 to '16, Forsythe was traded to the Dodgers in late January for pitching prospect Jose De Leon. A 2008 supplemental first-round pick out of the University of Arkansas, Forsythe spent parts of four seasons (2011–14) as a light-hitting utilityman for the Padres and the Rays before breaking out with a 17-homer, 5.0 WAR season as a full-timer in '15. He upped his home run total to 20 in '16 but slipped to 3.4 WAR due largely to a hairline fracture in his left scapula that cost him a month. Over those two seasons, he's hit for a 119 OPS+ (.273/.347/.444) and has been seven runs above average in the field according to Defensive Runs Saved.

JAFFE: Clint Frazier hair fiasco proves tone-deaf Yankees just don't get it

