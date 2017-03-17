The December trade that sent the 28-year-old Eaton from the White Sox to the Nationals opened some eyes. Not only has Eaton been an impressively valuable player—his 15.4 WAR since 2014 is second only to Kiermaier among non-All-Stars—but he's also just two years into a five-year, $23.5 million contract that could add another two years and $20 million via a pair of club options. The shape of Eaton's contributions has shifted over the past three seasons: Though he hasn't deviated more than two points in any direction from his overall 120 OPS+, he went from one homer in 2014 to 14 in each of the past two seasons, and after playing centerfield in '14 and '15, last year he shifted to right and was 22 runs above average according to Defensive Runs Saved en route to a career-high 6.2 WAR.

