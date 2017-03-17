MLB

Shortstop: Andrelton Simmons, Los Angeles Angels

Like Kiermaier, Simmons is a defensive whiz; though he hasn't won a Gold Glove since 2014, he was Wilson's Defensive Player of the Year in '15. For his five-year career (including a 49-game rookie season in '12), he's tallied 131 Defensive Runs Saved, the highest total at any position; on a per-1,200 inning basis (roughly 135 games), that's 29 runs above average per year. Simmons has been worth a solid 11.6 WAR over the past three seasons and has improved steadily as a hitter in that span, from a 75 OPS+ in 2014 to 84 in '15 and then 92 in '16, his first year with the Angels.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters