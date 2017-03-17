Can a recipient of the winter's sixth-largest–free-agent contract really be underrated? Considering the apparent bargain the Dodgers got on their four-year, $64 million deal for Turner, the answer is yes. In 2016, his first full season as a full-timer, the 32-year-old Turner overcame a sluggish start owing to off-season left knee surgery to hit .275/.339/.493 for a 124 OPS+ with 27 home runs and 5.0 WAR. Since being non-tendered by the Mets in December 2013 for a perceived lack of hustle, the raking redhead has hit a combined .296/.364/.492 for a 136 OPS+ and 13.1 WAR—a total topped in that span only by two players who have never been All-Stars, Kiermainer and Nationals outfielder Adam Eaton.