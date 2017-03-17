MLB

Third base: Justin Turner, Los Angeles Dodgers

Can a recipient of the winter's sixth-largest–free-agent contract really be underrated? Considering the apparent bargain the Dodgers got on their four-year, $64 million deal for Turner, the answer is yes. In 2016, his first full season as a full-timer, the 32-year-old Turner overcame a sluggish start owing to off-season left knee surgery to hit .275/.339/.493 for a 124 OPS+ with 27 home runs and 5.0 WAR. Since being non-tendered by the Mets in December 2013 for a perceived lack of hustle, the raking redhead has hit a combined .296/.364/.492 for a 136 OPS+ and 13.1 WAR—a total topped in that span only by two players who have never been All-Stars, Kiermainer and Nationals outfielder Adam Eaton.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters