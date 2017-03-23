In time, the core of the White Sox will feature Jose Abreu, Tim Anderson and Yoan Moncada in the lineup and Lucas Giolito, Michael Kopech, Reynaldo Lopez and Carlos Rodon anchoring the rotation. That might not be until 2018 or perhaps even '19. Until then, enjoy Abreu's power, take delight in the five-tool promise of Moncada and salivate over the potential of those young pitchers, none of whom are older than 24. This season will be like a trailer for the White Sox before the movie starts, but at least it’s a preview of something that looks to be great.