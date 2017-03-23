The No. 2 pick in the 2012 draft, Byron Buxton was ranked as the game's top prospect by Baseball America prior to the 2014 season before tumbling all the way to No. 2 in both '15 and '16. Yet in 138 major league games over the past two years he has hit just .220 with a .672 OPS and 12 home runs. However, he hit nine home runs in 29 games in the final month of last season, and at 23, this could finally be his breakout year. The Twins don’t have a lot going for them, and their pitching—featuring an AL-worst 5.08 ERA—is atrocious. Watching the development of Buxton and dreaming about where he might one day lead this team might be the only reason for Minnesota fans to tune in after the All-Star break.