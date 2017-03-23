The Yankees have transformed their lineup from one weighted down by aging stars to an exciting group of potential cornerstone pieces. The most promising pair are 24-year-olds Gary Sanchez and Greg Bird. Despite not arriving for good until early August, Sanchez took over the starting catching job and nearly won AL Rookie of the Year honors by launching 20 homers in 53 games last season. Bird, a first baseman, hit 11 homers in just 46 games in late 2015 and is back after missing all of last year due to a torn labrum in his right shoulder. Add in 6'7" outfielder Aaron Judge, the versatile Tyler Austin and perhaps even top prospect Clint Frazier, and New York appears to be laying the foundation of its next championship club.