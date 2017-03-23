Puerto Rico catcher Yadier Molina is unhappy with comments USA outfielder Adam Jones made after winning the World Baseball Classic final, ESPN reports.

The U.S. beat Puerto Rico 8–0 on Wednesday night to win the tournament, after which Jones said that Puerto Rico’s plans to return home and celebrate regardless of the outcome of the game rubbed Americans the wrong way. Jones said the fact Puerto Rico had shirts made and had planned the parade already “didn't sit well with us, so we did what we had to do.”

“Adam Jones ... is talking about things he doesn't know about," Molina told ESPN at the Parade on Thursday. "He really has to get informed because he shouldn't have said those comments, let alone in public and mocking the way [preparations] were made.”

“He has to apologize to the Puerto Rican people," Molina said. "Obviously, you wanted to win; he didn't know what this means to [our] people.”

U.S. second baseman Ian Kinsler made comments regarding Puerto Rico’s exuberant style of play before the game Wednesday, saying he hoped kids would appreciate the Americans’ less outwardly-emotional style. The U.S.’s adoption of a businesslike approach was much-discussed, and contrasted how Puerto Rico approached their celebration, as well. The team’s success was a major story in a baseball-loving country, with the team dying their hair blonde during their run and many fans following suit.

“That's why I'm sending a message to [Jones], saying 'Look at this, right now you're in spring training working out, and we're with our people, with our silver medals,'" Molina added. "You're in spring training and you're working ... you have no idea how to celebrate your honors, you don't know what it means.”