A-Rod opens up to Miami students: ‘I was just a really big jerk’

2 hours ago

Alex Rodriguez spoke openly about his past decisions in a talk with University of Miami students this week, CBS Miami reports.

Rodriguez discussed the sports business in a luncheon with students and didn’t pull any punches about his past transgressions.

“I think just being a big jerk, you know?” Rodriguez said to the students. “I was just a really big jerk.”

“I made mistakes and then I doubled down and became a bigger jerk and then went on sports radio and made an ass of myself,” he said, apparently in reference to steroid use and a famous 2013 interview with Mike Francesa on WFAN during which he denied all wrongdoing.

Rodriguez served a season-long doping suspension in 2014 and left the game of baseball last year. He now operates multiple businesses full-time, including a new UFC gym.

“I’ve had some big hiccups along the way and I think that’s created a big platform for me to come back into the community,” he said. “Hopefully I can share stories of mistakes that I’ve made that hopefully the next generation doesn’t make.”

He also addressed the Hall of Fame when asked about it. His steroid usage is likely to affect his case, as it has with others from his generation including Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens.

“Oh yeah, of course,” he answered. “I think any kid would love and relish the opportunity to be in Cooperstown but I don’t have a vote. With the things that have happened, I think for me I want to make sure that I’m a hall of fame father and a hall of fame businessman.”

